Escanaba firefighters extinguish dryer fire

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - According to Escanaba Public Safety, shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening emergency crews responded to 624 S. 14th Street after a report of a possible structure fire.

When emergency crews arrived, smoke was found to be coming from a dryer located in the basement. It was then discovered that the contents inside the dryer had caught fire. The flames were contained within the dryer, and no further damage occurred.

The City of Escanaba Electrical Department, DTE Energy, and Rampart EMS all assisted at the scene.

