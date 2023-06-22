Empowering women through the art of photography

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Empowering women through photography: welcome to a Hello shoot with Photographer Holly Nylund.

“Picture yourself being photographed as the cover story of a magazine and this is the photo shoot that goes along with that story,” says Nylund.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon got in front of the lens to experience a Hello shoot for herself.

Nylund tells Trudgeon that photography can be a great tool to help women see the best in themselves.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with Photographer Holly Nylund about her mission to empower women through the art of photography.

The photoshoot included a hair and makeup appointment with Mckenna Pepin at Salon West.

Trudgeon was photographed in five outfits, in five different scenes at Nylund’s Studio Space in Downtown Escanaba.

The shoot wrapped up at Blackrocks in Marquette.

“So we’re gonna show all the sides of you. We’re gonna wear something extravagant, something out there and wild, but we’re also gonna show that stripped-down natural beauty,” Nylund tells Trudgeon. “We’re gonna show your soft side, your strong side, your fun side. However you dream of being photographed, I wanna make it happen so that you can see yourself the way other people see you.”

TV6's Tia Trudgeon is the subject of a "Hello" photoshoot with Photography Holly Nylund.

Nylund is currently booking photo shoots into the fall. Her Studio Space is available for other photographers to rent.

You can check out her other offerings and book her services at hollynylund.com.

