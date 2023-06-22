Early Learning Academy offers childcare in Ironwood

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - A new childcare center has opened in Ironwood.

It’s called the Early Learning Academy and is housed in the former George N. Sleight Elementary School. Despite having just opened in May, founder and CEO Chandra Moreno said there’s been a massive turnout.

“We didn’t really have to market,” Moreno said. “The need is so intense that word of mouth was enough for us to, in the last three weeks, scale up from four kids to almost 30.”

The center was created in answer to growing community concerns about childcare availability in the area.

“When communities don’t have stable childcare, it touches all branches of life,” Moreno said.

This concern peaked last August when All Saints Little Lambs daycare was asked to vacate the church in which it was housed. It was one of only two centers in Gogebic County at the time.

The building for the Early Learning Academy was acquired in October 2022 and cost more than $100,000 to refurbish.

“We spent about four months scraping off all the old, chipped paint,” Moreno said. “Then plastering, and sealing, and priming, and painting the entire first floor, from the bathroom stalls, to the kitchen, and to the classrooms.”

The academy can host up to 60 children from six weeks to 12 years old and will be open year-round from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Moreno said the cost of full-time childcare is about $38 a day and $7 an hour for drop-ins.

She also said her staff offers quality childcare.

“We do have early educators,” Moreno said. “There are multiple staff members that have a CDA, a Child Development Associate. We have staff that have had 16 to 20 years of experience doing this.”

Looking towards the future, Moreno also said they want to overhaul the rest of the building, potentially expanding to the second floor.

