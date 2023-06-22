Body found smoldering in remote bonfire pit identified as missing 18-year-old

Authorities say a missing person's body was found smoldering in a bonfire pit in a remote desert area of Arizona. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a body recently found near a state park has been identified as a missing person.

According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the body was identified as 18-year-old Parker League.

The 18-year-old was a reported missing person from Tempe, Arizona, and his body was located in a bonfire pile near the Lost Dutchman State Park on June 12.

Authorities said League’s death was malicious and the homicide unit is investigating what led up to his death.

Maricopa County deputies said the man’s body was discovered smoldering in what remained from a makeshift bonfire in a remote desert area.

Tempe police previously said that League was visiting Arizona from out of state. His belongings were found at a home in Tempe when a family member reported him missing.

Crime experts shared with KPHO that detectives will likely use cellphone data and certain characteristics of the body to piece together the investigation.

Former Phoenix Police Department Sgt. Troy Hillman said that DNA collected at the scene and any remnants of blunt force trauma could help provide a clearer picture of what happened.

The area of the bonfire could also provide clues.

“It speaks to potential suspects as being potentially familiar with that area and/or wanting to have some sort of solitude to commit the heinous act,” Hillman said.

