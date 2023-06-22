Amber Alert canceled; 4-year-old girl found safe in Massachusetts

Massachusetts State Police said the girl was found safe in Cheshire.
Massachusetts State Police said the girl was found safe in Cheshire.(NCMEC)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - Massachusetts State Police said a 4-year-old girl has been found safe after she was the subject of an Amber Alert on Thursday.

Police said shortly after noon Thursday that the girl was found safe in Cheshire and more information will be released later. They thanked the public for their assistance in the matter.

