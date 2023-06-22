11 sets of twins prepare to graduate from the same high school together

Nearly a dozen sets of fraternal twins are graduating from Northern Highlands Regional High School together. (Source: WABC)
By Toni Yates, WABC
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLENDALE, N.J. (WABC) – Twins make up about 3% of the U.S. population, but for one high school graduating class in New Jersey, the rate of seeing double is more than doubled.

Nearly a dozen sets of fraternal twins are graduating from Northern Highlands Regional High School together.

“My teacher said there are a lot of twins in my grade. ‘Why don’t we do a spreadsheet on them?’ So I had to nag everybody,” senior Juliana Lavinio said.

The 11 pairs of twins make up about 6.5% of their graduating class of 340 students.

“They’re outstanding students,” Principal Joe Occhino said. “They’re confident. They help each other and are highly academic.”

Each set has gone to school together all their lives, but most are going in different directions for college.

The Northern Highlands graduating class of 2021 had 16 sets of twins.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Jonathan Lancaster from JusticeforJonny.com
8 Upper Peninsula prison staff charged for 2019 inmate death, including former warden, nurses
Joshua Shaw’s mother, Bobbie Jo Jarvenpaa, says he was a guy who was laughing all the time and...
Man who died in Lambeau Field incident donates organs to save lives
Konrad Klein is charged with one count of animal cruelty.
Felch Township charged for animal cruelty granted delayed sentencing
The commission approved a new dispensary in an empty lot next to Blackrocks Brewery at 420 N...
Marquette City Planning Commission approves new marijuana dispensary
Delta County Board Meeting
Delta County Board votes against Escanaba Township annexation

Latest News

Villa Rica Police Firearm Training
Georgia police department under fire for using image of Black man for handgun training class
RAW: Storm damage seen in Texas
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
Search for missing Titanic submersible nears critical 96-hour mark for oxygen supply
Tropical Storm Bret is bearing down on islands in the Caribbean Sea Thursday.
Tropical Storm Bret barrels toward eastern Caribbean at near-hurricane strength
Reports from storm chasers and meteorologists on social media showed considerable damage around...
Tornadoes tear through northwest Texas town, killing 4 people and causing widespread damage