‘Year of the Sunrise’ photo gallery features 336 sunrise pictures

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, Bugsy Sailor celebrated the Summer Solstice with the launch of the 2020 edition of the Year of the Sunrise.

In 2020, Sailor made it his goal to take pictures of every sunrise. Throughout Wednesday, he was selling his photos at the U.P. Supply store in Marquette. He was selling five-by-seven pictures for $10 each or $7 for two or more pictures.

Sailor said when he started this project, it became something that was fun to do during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Then I just forgot to stop, the honest answer is that I really enjoyed it so much I was like ‘why give up on a good thing?’ I just kept moving forward with it,” said Sailor. “Then it also became the year of the pandemic, so I was already doing it, and the world kind of shut down and it gave me something good and positive to focus on.”

Sailor said before he started editing this two-and-a-half-year project, he had photographed over 1600 consecutive sunrises.

If you would like to purchase a sunset picture or see the pictures live, the Upper Peninsula Supply Co. is located at 221 W Washington Street in Marquette.

