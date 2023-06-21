‘Year of the Sunrise’ photo gallery features 336 sunrise pictures

336 sunrise pictures created by Bugsy Sailor at the U.P. Supply Co. in Marquette.
336 sunrise pictures created by Bugsy Sailor at the U.P. Supply Co. in Marquette.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, Bugsy Sailor celebrated the Summer Solstice with the launch of the 2020 edition of the Year of the Sunrise.

In 2020, Sailor made it his goal to take pictures of every sunrise. Throughout Wednesday, he was selling his photos at the U.P. Supply store in Marquette. He was selling five-by-seven pictures for $10 each or $7 for two or more pictures.

Sailor said when he started this project, it became something that was fun to do during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Then I just forgot to stop, the honest answer is that I really enjoyed it so much I was like ‘why give up on a good thing?’ I just kept moving forward with it,” said Sailor. “Then it also became the year of the pandemic, so I was already doing it, and the world kind of shut down and it gave me something good and positive to focus on.”

Sailor said before he started editing this two-and-a-half-year project, he had photographed over 1600 consecutive sunrises.

If you would like to purchase a sunset picture or see the pictures live, the Upper Peninsula Supply Co. is located at 221 W Washington Street in Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Jonathan Lancaster from JusticeforJonny.com
8 Upper Peninsula prison staff charged for 2019 inmate death, including former warden, nurses
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
Mandy Koskela joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
TV6 Morning News adds third anchor to lineup
Joshua Shaw’s mother, Bobbie Jo Jarvenpaa, says he was a guy who was laughing all the time and...
Man who died in Lambeau Field incident donates organs to save lives
Konrad Klein is charged with one count of animal cruelty.
Felch Township charged for animal cruelty granted delayed sentencing

Latest News

The newly opened business offers a variety of goods for neighbors and visitors alike, with the...
Kuusi Modern Mercantile now open for business at The Last Place on Earth in Phillipsville
Kuusi Modern Mercantile now open for business at The Last Place on Earth in Phillipsville
“Copper Country Strong”: looking back at Houghton County community support after Father’s Day flood
Community members came together with their tools and machinery to help their neighbors, while...
“Copper Country Strong”: looking back at Houghton County community support after Father’s Day flood