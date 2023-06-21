Westwood High School names Marcus Tucker as next head football coach

Tucker, a Northern Michigan alumnus, spent three seasons on the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan alumnus and former NFL Wide Receiver Marcus Tucker will be the next head football coach at Westwood High School, the district announced Tuesday. Tucker, a native of Grand Blanc, Michigan, played wide receiver at NMU from 2013-2015, before signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent.

Tucker was the Wildcats’ top receiver in each of his three years with the team and was named its Offensive MVP in both 2014 and 2015. He spent the better part of three seasons on the Steelers’ practice squad, later signing with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League.

Westwood finished last season with a 5-5 record, including a 2-4 mark in league play. The Patriots closed out the year with a 44-0 loss to eventual Division 6 state runner-up Negaunee.

Tucker was hired alongside new Athletic Director Jake Skewis. Skewis is a graduate of Negaunee High School, and he joins the Patriots’ athletic department after spending time as an instructor at Bay College.

The Patriots will open the 2023 season at home against Bark River-Harris on Aug. 25. They’ll began league play the following week at Calumet.

