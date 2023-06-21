Volunteers needed for Trails Fest

They are in need of timers, volunteers to assist racers with road crossings, and corral wranglers.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN) needs volunteers for this weekend’s Marquette Trails Fest.

They have just under a thousand participants signed up for this year, making this the biggest Trails Fest yet. There are 14 different races with participants ranging from little kids to seniors. Organizers are in need of timers, volunteers to assist racers with road crossings, and corral wranglers.

Events include a cross country mountain bike, enduro, downhill, dual slalom, twin peaks trail half marathon run, 5k trail run, youth race and a criterium race.

NTN Program Coordinator Sarah Hagerl said there are plenty of options for volunteer positions, but they really need timers.

“Choosing a spot as a timer would be a great thing to do as a brand-new volunteer that has never helped us before. Those spots are pretty simple, pretty straight forward, but we do need people there in those spots.”

A Trails Fest participant said it’s a fun event, even if you aren’t racing.

“It’s a good excuse to be on the bike all weekend. Whether you’re racing, riding along spectating, just kind of cruising around, it’s just fun to be on a bike,” said Evan Simula, race participant.

Simula is signed up for the Dual Slalom, the Enduro and the single-speed cross country race on Sunday.

The Marquette Trails Fest is going on June 23 to 25, starting at the Noquemanon Trail Network South Trailhead. You can view the open volunteer slots or sign up to volunteer if interested.

Hagerl encourages bikers who are looking for solitude to check out the NTN North Trailhead, the trails in Big Bay, or the trails in Munising.

