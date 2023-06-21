UP City Fest coming to Marquette’s Lower Habor July 1

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UP City Fest organizers are preparing for their fourth year in Marquette and this year promises to be bigger than ever.

The event has in the past been held at the Marquette Mall, but this year it will be at Lower Harbor in Marquette on Saturday, July 1 from noon to 10:00pm.

Fest Volunteer Miranda Slater stopped by the TV6 Morning News to talk through all the fun they’re planning.

To view the full schedule of events, click here

