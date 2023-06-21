UP City Fest coming to Marquette’s Lower Habor July 1

The event features entertainment from a Super Mario Bros Tournament to an illusionist
The event, happening on July 1 from noon until 10:00 P.M. is packed with entertainment for all
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UP City Fest organizers are preparing for their fourth year in Marquette and this year promises to be bigger than ever.

The event has in the past been held at the Marquette Mall, but this year it will be at Lower Harbor in Marquette on Saturday, July 1 from noon to 10:00pm.

Fest Volunteer Miranda Slater stopped by the TV6 Morning News to talk through all the fun they’re planning.

To view the full schedule of events, click here

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Jonathan Lancaster from JusticeforJonny.com
8 Upper Peninsula prison staff charged for 2019 inmate death, including former warden, nurses
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
Mandy Koskela joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
TV6 Morning News adds third anchor to lineup
ATV crash graphic.
Man seriously injured in ATV crash
Discover the Solution to Your Assisted Living Search and Win $10,000 Towards Your Stay!

Latest News

Photographer Bugsy Sailor captures the sunrise 6/21/23.
Suncensored: Marquette photographer unveils another “Year of the Sunrise” collection
2020 Suncensored: The Year of the Sunrise
2020 Suncensored: Year of the Sunrise
UP City Fest coming to Lower Harbor in Marquette