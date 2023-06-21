UP Children’s Museum paints downtown Marquette sidewalks

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Downtown Marquette’s sidewalks look a little brighter thanks to the U.P. Children’s Museum.

The museum hosted the 10th annual Paint the Downtown With Love chalk art festival on Wednesday. Artists of all ages were provided chalk paint to decorate the sidewalk. Participants were encouraged to incorporate home into their art because Art Week’s theme this year is Home is Where the Heart Is.

Organizers say Art Week brings something special to Marquette.

“It’s just a really good way to be part of Art Week in Marquette, which is such a wonderful time and vibrant part of our community,” said Jessica Hanley, U.P. Children’s Museum executive director. “Plus, it provides a chance for all these artists to show us what they can do. As people walk throughout the week before it rains next, they’ll get to see the beautiful artwork that’s out.”

Participants were also entered to win gift certificates to Marquette businesses.

For a full schedule of Art Week events, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.