“A thousand-year storm”: Houghton County, meteorologists look back on Father’s Day flood 5 years later

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - It has been five years since the Father’s Day flood swept through Houghton County.

In the early hours of Father’s Day, June 17, 2018, a massive rainstorm swept across the western U.P.

It would later be referred to as a ‘thousand-year storm.’

Houghton County was hit by the worst of the storm.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Matt Zika recalls that he and forecasters were aware of the potential severity of this rainfall.

The problem was pinpointing it.

“We knew it was probably going to happen,” said Zika. “But to pinpoint the actual 20 to 30-mile-wide swath where that torrential rain was going to fall was very difficult to know hours ahead of time, until we started to see the training and the tracking of the thunderstorm over the same path, right across the central part of the Keweenaw.’

According to Zika, between four to eight inches of rain fell in a three-to-four-hour period early that morning.

This rainfall swept away culverts, roads, vehicles and even homes county-wide.

Even as far out as Massie Road in Chassell was partially destroyed due to the downhill runoff.

Houghton County Road Commission (HCRC) Engineer Kevin Harju recalls receiving phone calls in the early morning regarding the damage.

His own road was flooded as he drove to the road commission offices in Ripley.

He and his teams then began to survey the damage with difficulty throughout the day.

“When we started to look at the sites that were damaged, it was difficult to get to a lot of them because the roads were completely washed out where we had to drive around,” recounted Harju. “Where typically you can to a road in a few minutes took us a half an hour plus to get to it and look at. And each project we went to seemed worse than the one prior. It was just one of those things where you shake your head in disbelief that at how much the damage was.”

The HCRC said the county road system sustained $30 million in damages, 150 road washouts, and over 150 flood-damaged roads.

City Manager Eric Waara spent the day working with the city’s public works department to prevent any further damage.

“Looking at culverts and streets, etc., and then moving on to trying to limit the ongoing damage that was happening during the day,” said Waara. “We have a great public works department. They were able to get out there and actually save some things from further damage during the day, and then it was a matter of just trying to make sure that the worst had passed us for the rest of that day.”

The disaster left the county injured, with damages and costs still being handled to this day.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.