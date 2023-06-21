Suncensored: Marquette photographer unveils another “Year of the Sunrise” collection

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon captures Bugsy Sailor capturing his 1,633 consecutive sunrise
Photographer Bugsy Sailor captures the sunrise 6/21/23.
Photographer Bugsy Sailor captures the sunrise 6/21/23.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the first day of summer 2023, AKA, Photographer Bugsy Sailor’s 1,633rd consecutive day capturing the sunrise on camera.

To celebrate the summer solstice, Sailor is unveiling his 2020 Year of the Sunrise gallery at his shop in Downtown Marquette, Upper Peninsula Supply Co.

He tells TV6′s Tia Trudgeon that he’s about two-and-a-half years behind on editing his photographs but this project isn’t really about the tangible end product, anyway.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to photographer Bugsy Sailor about his Year of the Sunrise project and the unveiling of his 2020 collection.

Sailor encourages you to take the pledge and vow to watch more sunrises.

He tells Trudgeon that he might wake up grumpy and tired some mornings, but he never leaves a sunrise scene without a smile.

His 2020 collection is now “suncensored” and ready for viewing at Upper Peninsula Supply Co., and you’ll notice, there’s an infinite amount of ways to photograph a sunrise.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to photographer Bugsy Sailor about his Year of the Sunrise project and the unveiling of his 2020 collection.

You can learn more about Sailor’s Year of the Sunrise project at yearofthesunrise.com.

Upper Peninsula Supply Co. is located at 221 W Washington St.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Jonathan Lancaster from JusticeforJonny.com
8 Upper Peninsula prison staff charged for 2019 inmate death, including former warden, nurses
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
Mandy Koskela joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
TV6 Morning News adds third anchor to lineup
ATV crash graphic.
Man seriously injured in ATV crash
Discover the Solution to Your Assisted Living Search and Win $10,000 Towards Your Stay!

Latest News

The event features musical acts, speakers and an illusionist
UP City Fest coming to Marquette’s Lower Habor July 1
2020 Suncensored: The Year of the Sunrise
2020 Suncensored: Year of the Sunrise
UP City Fest coming to Lower Harbor in Marquette