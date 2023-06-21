Suncensored: Marquette photographer unveils another “Year of the Sunrise” collection

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the first day of summer 2023, AKA, Photographer Bugsy Sailor’s 1,633rd consecutive day capturing the sunrise on camera.

To celebrate the summer solstice, Sailor is unveiling his 2020 Year of the Sunrise gallery at his shop in Downtown Marquette, Upper Peninsula Supply Co.

He tells TV6′s Tia Trudgeon that he’s about two-and-a-half years behind on editing his photographs but this project isn’t really about the tangible end product, anyway.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to photographer Bugsy Sailor about his Year of the Sunrise project and the unveiling of his 2020 collection.

Sailor encourages you to take the pledge and vow to watch more sunrises.

He tells Trudgeon that he might wake up grumpy and tired some mornings, but he never leaves a sunrise scene without a smile.

His 2020 collection is now “suncensored” and ready for viewing at Upper Peninsula Supply Co., and you’ll notice, there’s an infinite amount of ways to photograph a sunrise.

You can learn more about Sailor’s Year of the Sunrise project at yearofthesunrise.com.

Upper Peninsula Supply Co. is located at 221 W Washington St.

