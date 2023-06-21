Strega Nonna to hold benefit concert for Trillium House

Trillium Benefit Concert
Trillium Benefit Concert(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Trillium House is partnering with Negaunee restaurant Strega Nonna to provide a night of fun for a good cause.

The restaurant is set to host a benefit concert on Tuesday, June 27 to raise money for the Trillium House. The Trillium House provides Hospice and Respite care in a homelike setting.

Trillium House President Mike Grossman said it provides comfort when being home is no longer an option.

“We accept hospice patients who are already in hospice but can no longer stay at home. It’s just not possible because of their needs, because maybe they don’t have caregivers. So they can come to Trillium House and get the care they need and continue to be in hospice with one of the two agencies in Marquette County,” said Mike.

Grossman said most of the proceeds from this benefit concert will go towards the Trillium House.

“The hors d’oeuvres and the desert are all a part of the ticket. You’ve got plenty to eat. The bar will be a cash bar, so 75 percent of all proceeds will go to Trillium House,” said Mike.

Strega Nonna Owner Rachael Grossman is Mike Grossman’s daughter. Rachael said she’s got a full menu planned just for the event.

“It’s going to be a really fun show. We are going to start the night with antipasti spread, so we’ll have you know some Strega Octopus, we’ll have some meatballs and other kinds of finger foods and appetizers. We will have drinks of course available at the bar,” said Rachael.

Rachael added that events that support the community are especially fun.

“That’s kind of like the most fun I have with Strega Nonna and so we’ll definitely have future events like this. The whole point of this is obviously to share art within the community, to share great food, share music,” said Rachael.

The Trillium House Benefit Concert will be Tuesday, June 27th at 6 p.m.

If you are interested in attending, tickets can be found online.

