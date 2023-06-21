Protecting your eyes in the summer sun: tips from an optometrist

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s officially summer, and longer, hotter days come with an increased need to protect yourself from the sun.

Optometrist Sandy MacPhee of Shopko Optical stops by Upper Michigan Today to share tips for protecting your peepers in the bright outdoors.

But first, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of the day.

Stories of the day include summer solstice sunrise, baby deer needing saving, a seal hanging ten, and a study on naps.

Now, back to summertime eye care.

MacPhee says the cost of your sunglasses doesn’t matter and that a higher price tag doesn’t equate to higher UV protection.

She adds that most sunglasses have some level of protection, but you should look for a pair that offers 99-100% UVA/B protection.

To avoid a sunburn on your eyes, you should still wear your sunglasses on overcast days and especially on bright winter days.

The sun won’t have an adverse effect on contact lenses, but you should be mindful of when you wear them.

MacPhee says to always take your contacts out when you’re swimming, but if you absolutely must wear them in the water, throw them away after.

She adds that you should get a routine eye exam after 1-3 years and children should get their first exam at 3 years old or before school starts.

And finally,

Elizabeth and Tia share their summer bucket lists.

You can schedule an eye exam at Shopko Optical at shopko.com/eye-care.

