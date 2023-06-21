MSP urges people to make emergency preparedness kits for pets

MSP says should have at least 10 days’ worth of water and food, any medications they might need, extra toys, and things to keep busy in your pets emergency preparedness kit.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many people prepare emergency kits for themselves or their family, but what about our four-legged friends?

The Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division is honoring National Pet Preparedness Month. These agencies urge pet owners to prepare themselves and their pets for any emergency or potential disaster.

Michigan State Police Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio said you should have at least 10 days’ worth of water and food, any medications they might need, extra toys, and things to keep busy in your pets emergency preparedness kit.

“We want to make sure that our pets are safe too,” said Lt. Giannunzio. “They’re part of our family, anyone that has pets knows that a lot of the time our pets are treated just like our children, so we want to make sure they’re safe and that they’re ready to handle any emergency as well.”

Lt. Giannunzio said if you have an emergency kit for yourself, you should have one for your furry friend.

