Marquette City Planning Commission approves new marijuana dispensary

The building will feature a dispensary, office space and four apartments; it will be located downtown Marquette.
The commission approved a new dispensary in an empty lot next to Blackrocks Brewery at 420 N 3rd St.(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Planning Commission unanimously approved a special land use permit for a new marijuana dispensary at Tuesday’s meeting.

This is the final step the dispensary’s developer needed before it could begin construction.

The dispensary will be built on an empty lot at 420 N 3rd St located next to Blackrocks Brewery.

The plan is for the building to be multi-use. A dispensary will be located on the first floor, with office space and a single apartment on the second floor and three apartments on the third floor.

David Stensaas, Marquette’s city planner and zoning administrator, said the dispensary’s developer still needs to slightly change the site plan before it can begin construction.

“They’re approved once they amend their site plan to bring everything up to the city’s requirements and they have agreed to do all of that,” Stensaas explained.

Stensaas continued, “Once they do that they can get their zoning compliance permit and then their building permit.”

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the planning commission authorized the Marquette City Commission to review a site plan for eight new condominiums on Forestville Basin Trail.

The city commission plans to review this plan at a future meeting.

