Kuusi Modern Mercantile now open for business at The Last Place on Earth in Phillipsville

The newly opened business offers a variety of Finnish goods for neighbors and visitors alike.
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PHILLIPSVILLE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new business has opened at the Last Place on Earth building in Phillipsville, located just outside of Calumet.

Named Kuusi Modern Mercantile, the business held a soft opening last Wednesday.

It is owned by Lisa Huther, who grew up outside of Detroit but has visited the area in the summer since she was a child.

Decades ago, according to Huther, her husband became friends with Tom Manniko and his wife, the former owners of the building. They ran an antique and homemade wooden spoon shop out of the building dating back to the late 1960′s.

“We as a family sort of adopted each other,” said Huther. “We would spend hours and hours here visiting with Tom and learning about the area on a deeper level, and about a year ago, this place became available, and we were lucky enough to acquire it.”

Kuusi is stocked with various items, including Finnish-import goods such as baskets and textiles.

“I’ve really worked hard to source some products that are helpful to make your every day a little more elevated,” continued Huther. “We have everything from lotions to sunscreen that’s clean and organic, and then we have some beautiful home goods.”

Huther hopes that not only tourists drop by while exploring the Keweenaw, but also neighbors.

“I’m hoping that they’ll all feel very welcome and want to come in and check out this beautiful building because it’s iconic and so important to the history of this area,” added Huther.

The business will be open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., until 4 p.m. on weekends, and is closed on Mondays.

Huther notes that the business is seasonal, and it will likely close towards the end of October and open in May, though this is still being planned out.

