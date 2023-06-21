Jim’s Music hosts annual tent sale

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. music store is encouraging people to try learning a new instrument this summer.

Jim’s Music in Marquette is having its annual Tent Sale this week. Folks can take advantage of the store’s lowest prices of the year. From guitars and drum sets to pedals and speakers, Jim’s Music promises great deals on everything. Some items are up to 70% off their original price. All instrument sales even come with one free month of lessons.

Jim’s Music says the event is the perfect opportunity to try a new instrument.

“If you were ever looking to get into music or learn an instrument now is probably the best time to do it,” said Jack Laurila, Jim’s Music purchaser. “With summertime and school out, everyone’s looking for something to do. It’s probably the best time of the year to pick something up.”

The tent sale will continue until Sunday. Jim’s Music is located at 1212 N 3rd St. in Marquette.

