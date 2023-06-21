Jim’s Music hosts annual tent sale

Jim's Music's annual Tent Sale
Jim's Music's annual Tent Sale(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. music store is encouraging people to try learning a new instrument this summer.

Jim’s Music in Marquette is having its annual Tent Sale this week. Folks can take advantage of the store’s lowest prices of the year. From guitars and drum sets to pedals and speakers, Jim’s Music promises great deals on everything. Some items are up to 70% off their original price. All instrument sales even come with one free month of lessons.

Jim’s Music says the event is the perfect opportunity to try a new instrument.

“If you were ever looking to get into music or learn an instrument now is probably the best time to do it,” said Jack Laurila, Jim’s Music purchaser. “With summertime and school out, everyone’s looking for something to do. It’s probably the best time of the year to pick something up.”

The tent sale will continue until Sunday. Jim’s Music is located at 1212 N 3rd St. in Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Jonathan Lancaster from JusticeforJonny.com
8 Upper Peninsula prison staff charged for 2019 inmate death, including former warden, nurses
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
Mandy Koskela joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
TV6 Morning News adds third anchor to lineup
Joshua Shaw’s mother, Bobbie Jo Jarvenpaa, says he was a guy who was laughing all the time and...
Man who died in Lambeau Field incident donates organs to save lives
Konrad Klein is charged with one count of animal cruelty.
Felch Township charged for animal cruelty granted delayed sentencing

Latest News

Wildfire and heat stress risks elevate in the U.P. as temps and humidity ramp up this first...
Blazing summer start in the U.P. before weekend showers, thunderstorms
MSP says should have at least 10 days’ worth of water and food, any medications they might...
MSP urges people to make emergency preparedness kits for pets
The new center will be around 6,000 square feet and it will feature significant updates.
Honor Credit Union to open Honor Member Center
They are in need of timers, volunteers to assist racers with road crossings, and corral...
Volunteers needed for Trails Fest