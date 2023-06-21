Iron County native to celebrate 107th birthday Sunday

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County woman will celebrate a milestone birthday on Sunday.

Dorothy Melstrom will turn 107 years old, still living in her birthplace of Iron River.

Born on June 25, 1916, Dorothy Melstrom has experienced many of the most pivotal moments in history. Melstrom’s Daughter Lois Brozak is the youngest of her three children. She still lives in Iron River, close to her mom.

“It’s unbelievable,” Brozak said. “She has always been strong, no one wonders why she’s been able to live this long. She is probably healthier than we are.”

Brozak said Melstrom lived on her own until she was 103. She now lives at the Iron River Care Center. Brozak said her mother’s hearing and eyesight are almost completely gone, but there are still good days and plenty of good memories.

“We grew up in a small town. We were a very close family,” Brozak said. “She was a stay-at-home mom. She was always there for us.”

Brozak said her mother survived the Great Depression in the U.P. She witnessed women receive the right to vote in the U.S. and survived several global health crises.

“She lived through the Spanish Flu, the Polio Epidemic, and COVID-19,” Brozak said. “She has that a couple of times. She is strong, she made it through it.”

Melstrom married her sweetheart from Iron River in 1937 and they were married for 58 years until his death in 1996. She has a long family line, with five generations currently living.

“She has always been there for her family, always religious,” Brozak said. “Faith means a lot to her. We always were a close family. She was made famous by her roast beef, something no one has been able to duplicate.”

Brozak said Melstrom’s memory is still strong and she looks forward to experiencing more of what life has to offer with her mom.

