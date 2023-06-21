Hot stretch with increased rain chances this weekend

Hot and humid air continues throughout this week with temperatures in the 80s and some set to reach the 90° mark by Thursday and Friday. Dry conditions will persist as well leading to increased fire risk across the region so burning will be out of the question. Though some relief in the form of rain and possible thundershowers is set to start during the weekend and become widespread by Sunday and parts of Monday.

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating: https://glff.mesowest.org/map/#/c4465,-8723,7/g0/mc/vadjc/s/n/zt

Wednesday, First Day of Summer: Mostly sunny; humid and hot conditions

>Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; isolated pop-up showers possible

>Highs: Mid to High 80s; isolated low 90s possible inland

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy; increasing chances of scattered showers in the west in the evening

>Highs: Mid to High 80s; Low 90s possible inland

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy; scattered showers throughout the day with isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; lingering chances of rain with slightly humid air

>Highs: 80

Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy; scattered showers in the morning and parts of afternoon

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy; diminishing rain chances in the morning

>Highs: 70

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.