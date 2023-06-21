Honor Credit Union to open Honor Member Center

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The officials at Honor Credit Union announced plans of opening a new and improved Member Center.

This new location will be located at the corner of County Road 492 and US-41 in Marquette. It will be around 6,000 square feet and it will feature significant updates. The center will include a reservable community space with a working kitchen and expanded drive-thru hours with new video tellers.

Jamie Gollakner, Honor Credit Union regional manager, said they really connect with the community.

“You recognize at different events that Honor is there not only by giving funding, but also volunteering. That’s kind of what our new building is all about,” said Gollakner. “It’s going to be a space, not only to do your banking, but to have that community support.”

They are expecting the new Member Center to be completed in April of 2024.

