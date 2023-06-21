Garden bench dedication ceremony held for Hancock resident Kathe Salmi

Following her death last year, the Wild Ones Keweenaw Chapter, with the assistance of donors,...
Following her death last year, the Wild Ones Keweenaw Chapter, with the assistance of donors, raised money to install a garden bench in her memory at the Labyrinth Garden in Hancock at a ceremony Tuesday night.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A bench dedication ceremony was held Tuesday evening for a beloved Hancock resident, Kathe Salmi.

Salmi was a member of several area organizations, including the Hancock Beautification Group and the Wild Ones Keweenaw Chapter. The Wild Ones is a national non-profit that focuses on landscaping with native plants.

According to friends, she was known as a hardworking volunteer and could be found tending public gardens all over Hancock. Wild Ones Keweenaw Chapter President Marcia Goodrich says that she was ‘the sweetest person you would ever meet’.

“When we lost her,” said Goodrich. “it was a real loss to both of our organizations and Hancock in general.”

Following her death last year, the Wild Ones, with the assistance of donors such as the city of Hancock, raised money to install a garden bench in her memory.

“She would often be seen, when she wasn’t weeding, she’d be resting on a garden bench, looking at the wonderful gardens in Hancock,” continued Goodrich.

The bench is located at the Labyrinth Garden at the foot of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge. According to Goodrich, Salmi had helped organize the garden. It held a special place in her heart, so they set up the bench there.

“She would often walk it,” added Goodrich, “And she would come here and meditate. It was a favorite place of hers.”

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV crash graphic.
Man seriously injured in ATV crash
Photo of Jonathan Lancaster from JusticeforJonny.com
8 Upper Peninsula prison staff charged for 2019 inmate death, including former warden, nurses
The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time. Witnesses told a TV6 reporter that they...
Hancock Fire Dept. responds to South Lincoln house fire
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
Starting June 30 in Michigan, it is illegal to use your phone while driving.
Michigan law enforcement officers prepare for handheld cellphone ban while driving

Latest News

Marquette kids map out their city
Superior Extrusion, Inc. celebrates 25 years of business
Food assistance programs share need during National Hunger Awareness Month
Marquette’s Social District now open to the public