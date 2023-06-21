Garden bench dedication ceremony held for Hancock resident Kathe Salmi

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A bench dedication ceremony was held Tuesday evening for a beloved Hancock resident, Kathe Salmi.

Salmi was a member of several area organizations, including the Hancock Beautification Group and the Wild Ones Keweenaw Chapter. The Wild Ones is a national non-profit that focuses on landscaping with native plants.

According to friends, she was known as a hardworking volunteer and could be found tending public gardens all over Hancock. Wild Ones Keweenaw Chapter President Marcia Goodrich says that she was ‘the sweetest person you would ever meet’.

“When we lost her,” said Goodrich. “it was a real loss to both of our organizations and Hancock in general.”

Following her death last year, the Wild Ones, with the assistance of donors such as the city of Hancock, raised money to install a garden bench in her memory.

“She would often be seen, when she wasn’t weeding, she’d be resting on a garden bench, looking at the wonderful gardens in Hancock,” continued Goodrich.

The bench is located at the Labyrinth Garden at the foot of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge. According to Goodrich, Salmi had helped organize the garden. It held a special place in her heart, so they set up the bench there.

“She would often walk it,” added Goodrich, “And she would come here and meditate. It was a favorite place of hers.”

