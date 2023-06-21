Future of Alger County Animal Shelter remains to be determined

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Animal Shelter took part in a public hearing with the Board of Commissioners Wednesday.

In December, the county board decided not to renew the shelter’s lease. The board cited complaints from former employees, volunteers and members of the public as the reasons for their decision. Now, Alger County Animal Shelter’s president Greg Beatty said the shelter is looking to build and move into to a new building.

He said they plan to meet with the Munising Zoning Authority on June 27.

“Once we get the zoning approved, then we got to get in there with a bulldozer and knock over trees, get it all leveled. That’s where my uncle’s construction company starts in, they’ll have the laser transit and level it all off,” Beatty said. “Then we got to go from there.”

In a Facebook post, the animal shelter said the County wants to close the shelter. In December, the county said the shelter will continue to operate with county staff and budgeting.

Attorney representing the animal shelter Celeste Dunn also raised concerns over possible euthanasia.

“We do not want the county’s shelter, whatever name it will be, to become a typical 50′s, 60′s, 70′s animal control shelter, that euthanizes animals at the expiration of a stray hold,” Dunn said.

Alger County Commission Chair Dean Seaberg responded to these concerns.

“We will exhaust every avenue to avoid killing a pet,” Seaberg said.

At the hearing, the court scheduled a meeting to talk about the new building’s timeline. That meeting is scheduled for July 17.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.