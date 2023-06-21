Feeding America Food Pantry to distribute in Marquette County Wednesday

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - Residents in Marquette County that are in need of food assistance, can attend a Feeding America West Michigan distribution event Wednesday.

Distribution takes place at Building 604 on the corner of Avenue C, and Third Street at KI Sawyer at 12:00 p.m. ET. Those that attend are asked to stay in their vehicles as the pantry is a drive-thru event.

