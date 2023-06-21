Family responds to charges in death of Alger County inmate

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The family of a former Alger County Corrections inmate who died while in custody is hoping for changes to the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) following the announcement of criminal charges.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has announced criminal charges against four registered nurses who attended to Alger County inmate Jonathan Lancaster in 2019 during the final days of his life. Also charged are two corrections officers present at his time of death and both former acting warden Scott Sprader and Assistant Deputy Warden Benny Mercier.

Lancaster’s sister Danielle Dunn says she is still processing the news.

“I am so overwhelmed, to say the least,” Dunn said. “I am still reeling from the news yesterday and am in shock. Overall, I am happy, but it is just a lot.”

38-year-old Lancaster was serving time for robbery and gun charges out of Wayne County. He was placed in an observation cell after reportedly not eating and drinking. Four days later he died from dehydration.

His family says staff at Alger County Correctional Facility are responsible for his death by neglecting him.

Dunn says her brother’s poor life decisions did not warrant his treatment.

“It’s torture, right? It’s sanctioned torture,” Dunn said. “What does it say about the MDOC? It says that these practices and the culture there needs to change in a big way.”

A 2019 wrongful death lawsuit filed by Lancaster’s estate settled for $2.6 million in 2021.

Nessel said these criminal charges are meant to further hold attending parties responsible.

In a statement, Nessel says, “This death was a preventable tragedy that played out over days and under the defendants’ supervision. These are serious and numerous charges that reflect the broad culpability the defendant’s shoulder in the death of Johnathan Lancaster. The eight defendants had a responsibility for the care and well-being of those in their custody.”

The MDOC also responded to the criminal charges in a statement to TV6, saying, “The MDOC immediately launched an internal investigation into the events leading up to and surrounding his death. That investigation resulted in six individuals being discharged from state employment and several others being disciplined. In addition to the MDOC conducting its own investigation, the Department also referred the matter to Michigan State Police for their review and cooperated with the subsequent criminal investigation.”

Dunn says she will keep fighting to change how inmates are treated.

“This is still continuing. Jonathan is not the first person to be treated and die in this manner and he most likely will be the last until we see the changes that are necessary come,” Dunn said.

Dunn says she is going to continue pushing for legislative action requiring corrections officers to wear body cameras and weigh individuals who are in observation cells.

