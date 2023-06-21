Delta County Board votes against Escanaba Township annexation

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A round of cheers and applause erupted Tuesday as the Delta County Board voted not to further review an application to change the boundaries of a part of Escanaba Township.

The Chair for the Board of Commissioners, David Moyle, says this was a tough issue regarding property rights.

“Somebody is getting their property rights violated either way it goes, these are the kind of things, as a commissioner, you dread, because the 26 landowners who wanted to move to another township, I understand why they do, but its the ones who didn’t want to go, that for me personally, prompted my desire not to move forward with this, but this is nothing I feel good about.”

The application would’ve annexed more than 19,000 acres of Escanaba Township into Cornell Township.

Commissioner Bob Barron was in favor of the move, he said Escanaba Township wants to keep the land so it can restrict what kind of solar panels are installed there.

“We do not want this annexation, my families names were on that petition, they signed it for the annexation, they were deceived, no one wants this except a very select few farmers, including Commissioner Barron,” said Escanaba Township Resident Kylie Kalishek.

Cornell and Escanaba Townships both voted against the proposed boundaries change. Several outbursts and comments from the public did distract from the meeting.

Delta County Sheriff’s deputies did have to address a few members of the public, something Chair Moyle says is disappointing.

“A lack of decorum has invaded our politics and unless we decide to disagree agreeably we’re in for a rough road to hoe,” said Moyle.

Moyle also said the applicant could petition the commission to have the application reviewed but that could still be a losing battle.

“I think tonight was a clear harbinger of where it’s going to go, I don’t belive the commission is really interested in that right now, and I am sorry for anybody who feels like they’re getting the short end of the stick in this.”

