“Copper Country Strong”: looking back at Houghton County community support after Father’s Day flood

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - In the wake of damage left by the 2018 Father’s Day Flood, Houghton County officials weren’t the only ones to respond.

Residents of the county walked up and down the streets of their neighborhoods, inspecting the damage and checking up on their neighbors.

Some shouldered their own tools and machinery to lend a hand to those affected most.

“Lot of times I would show up on a site, looking for damage and how we were going to repair it,” said Houghton County Road Commission County Engineer Kevin Harju. “There would be someone that may have their own personal tractor helping out their neighbor to repair their driveway. It was something to see, and just how Copper Country strong it is around here.”

Community organizations also pitched in to help. The Copper Shores Community Health Foundation (CSCHF), formerly known as the Portage Health Foundation, was one of them.

CSCHF CEO Kevin Store recalls pledging support to the county sheriff’s office and city managers the day of the flood. The following day, Store helped set up an emergency management fund.

“We wanted to make sure any money that was coming into the community was retained in the community and utilized towards the flood recovery,” said Store. “To that end, we ended up raising just right around $950,000, just shy of a million dollars in corporate and community donations.”

In addition to what was raised through donations, the CSCHF also contributed to the fund, totaling almost $2.2 million dollars to help private homeowners with recovery. This money was used for these projects until early 2020.

Store says the community support was significant in the area’s recovery.

“Team Rubicon, American Red Cross, you name it. There were so many different groups coming in, and everyone did their part,” added Store. “Everyone played a role, and certainly was part of that whole ecosystem of support and service to the community that helped us recover.”

Despite all the support and assistance, one life was still lost in the flood. 12-year-old Thatcher Markham died due to injuries sustained during the flooding.

In 2019, a Bridegefest running event, the Thatcher Markham Memorial Run, was named after him and continues to be a staple of the festival. He is remembered fondly by friends, family and the community.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.