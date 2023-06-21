Blazing summer start in the U.P. before weekend showers, thunderstorms

NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Building high pressure ramps up the temperature pattern in Upper Michigan as summer officially begins Wednesday.

The combination of hot and dry conditions elevates the wildfire danger in Upper Michigan, along with heat stress concerns as humidity also ramps up towards the end of next week. With the increase in heat and moisture energy, rain and thunderstorm chances build up as well towards the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear and hazy

>Lows: 50s/60 (cooler inland, milder nearshore)

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hazy with a stray shower west, sunnier east; still hot

>Highs: 80s/90 (inland)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and few thunderstorms west, fewer east; hot

>Highs: 80s/90

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and few thunderstorms; warm and getting humid

>Highs: 80s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; warm and humid

>Highs: 70s/80

Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and few thunderstorms; cooler

>Highs: 70

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered showers early then diminishing; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

