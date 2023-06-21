Attainable homes now available for purchase in Ishpeming

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New homes have been placed on sites with previously demolished blighted buildings on Maurice Street and Empire Street in Ishpeming.

The new homes will be 1,173 square feet. Marquette County Treasurer Jacqueline Solomon said the landbank is trying to make buying a home in the community more convenient.

“We are building homes here and once we sell these homes; we plan to recycle those funds and continue that process - build another home and another home and hopefully keep that going,” said Solomon. “We have blight elimination funds through the state that we are using to demo properties, and we use those to fix properties.”

Solomon said the Marquette County Landbank received funding from the county board to purchase the homes. She also said partnering with Michigan State Housing Development Authority Middle Program (MSHDA) allows these homes to be cost-friendly.

“MSHDA with their missing middle program gets us $50,000 towards these homes so we are able to offer them for lower than the cost to build them,” said Solomon.

Solomon states the old homes that were here were demolished as part of a Blight Elimination grant.

“Buildings that are blighted, that are dangerous for neighbors and habitats, we can take those down and use that land to build new homes,” said Solomon.

Ishpeming City Manager Craig Cugini said he wants people to know that these new homes are not affordable homes, they are what he calls ‘attainable’ homes.

“What we are trying to do with the new programming around attainable homes is to meet that missing middle, to talk to those folks that are working hard but still, because of the way the housing market is and the economy is, they still might not be able to afford a house,” said Cugini.

Solomon said these homes are now listed on any realtor’s website.

