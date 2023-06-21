Athelstane man arrested after barricading himself inside home to evade police

By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT
ATHELSTANE, Wisc. (WLUC) - A Marinette County, Wisc. man is charged after barricading himself in a house to evade police.

Marinette County Sheriff Randy Miller said that on Wednesday around noon, Marinette County deputies were attempting to locate a subject who had warrants for his arrest and some drug information at an address in the Town of Athelstane, Wisc.

When police made contact with him, the 53-year-old Athelstane resident ran back into the residence and barricaded and armed himself, firing off a round inside the residence. Nobody was harmed.

Deputies set up a perimeter around the location, and the Marinette County Special Response Team along with the BEARCAT armored vehicle were called in to assist. After speaking with the subject multiple times, Miller said he the man was ultimately taken into custody and charged with Felon in Possession of Firearm, Resisting Arrest and drug related charges. He was lodged in the Marinette County Jail.

Assisting at the scene were members from the Marinette Police Department, Marinette County police chaplain, Town of Athelstane and Silver Cliff Rescue. The Brown County and Oconto County Sheriff’s Office were also responding to assist, however, were canceled after the subject was taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office. His name will not be released until he is arraigned in court.

