Assessing the damage: Houghton continues repair work 5 years after Father’s Day flood

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - After the initial shock of the Father’s Day 2018 flooding, Houghton County began the process of recovery.

The Houghton County Road Commission 9HCRC) says damages totaled over $46,000,000.

Houghton City Manager Eric Waara said once the worst had passed, assessing the damage became the next priority.

“We had actually put together a war room with some engineers, civil engineers, some folks from public works,” said Waara. “(We) divided the town up and actually got out there, (for) photography, measurements.”

According to Waara, the majority of the damage was to the city’s infrastructure.

“It was streets, it was culverts, it was a flooded park, things like that,” continued Waara. “We had quite a few folks in town that had water damage.”

Waara said it took three years for the city to complete initial repair work, such as replacing old culverts with modern ones.

Meanwhile, HCRC employees reportedly worked significant overtime in the two years following the flooding.

They primarily worked on providing access to residences, before turning to contractors for larger projects.

Today, the HCRC is still handling between $8,000,000 and $9,000,000 worth of repairs.

“Lower Massie Rd., just south of Houghton, is one of our projects that were trying to do,” said HCRC County Engineer Kevin Harju. “That was about a $4,500,00 project. Hopefully, that will be done this summer. We have another project, a larger project $3,500,00 here, just outside of Ripley on Second Street.”

The Second Street project is the last of the Father’s Day flood contract projects, according to Harju.

However, Waara said latent damage has popped up over the years, and likely will for years to come.

Meanwhile, work on Second Street is on hold while the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reviews the project.

According to Harju, the HCRC is also facing a reimbursement issue with FEMA.

“We pay the bills and then request reimbursement,” added Harju. “For example, we did a project where we replaced three large culverts on Point Mills Road. We submitted a bill for reimbursement last July for 2.7 million dollars. We’ve been requesting that reimbursement to this day. When we have an annual budget of 6 million dollars and have 2.7 million tied up, it’s been very difficult at best.”

Harju said he understands FEMA works on a lot of similar cases, however, and that theirs will take time.

He also asks for county residents to remain patient, as they are doing their best to wrap up the last repairs.

