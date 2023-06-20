UP History Conference returns to Iron Mountain for first time in 19 years

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - It has been 19 years since the Menominee Range Historical Foundation hosted the U.P. History Conference. With its return this weekend, museum members are busy getting ready. Since 2004, the museum has seen significant changes.

“The last time we hosted it, we would not have had the Glider Museum. That is new; that opened in 2011. The major museum at that time was the Carnegie Public Library. We are moved out of that building now,” said Bill Cummings, Menominee Range Historical Museum board president & historian.

Cummings said historians will travel from as far away as lower Michigan to attend the conference. During the three-day event, attendees will tour the museum and participate in different workshops.

“We will have the World War II Glider Museum open for anyone attending,” Cummings said. “We will have board members there to answer any questions as they walk around. Then, the programming will start. There will be additional tours Friday afternoon.”

The conference has been hosted in venues across the U.P. for 74 years. Cummings said it’s important to stay up to date about local history.

“Without it, our heritage could be lost,” Cummings said. “That is one of the most important things in my mind. We want to see it continue to grow. We need more and more younger people who are interested and can take over for those of us who are aging out and have our expiration date coming up.”

The museum is in the process of completing its move to its newest location on Fairbanks Street in Iron Mountain. Cummings expects the project to be completed by next summer.

Meanwhile, he looks forward to showing other historians the advancements the museum has made over the last two decades.

