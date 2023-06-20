TV6 Morning News adds third anchor to lineup

Upper Michigan Today introduces you to Mandy Koskela
Mandy Koskela joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Mandy Koskela joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Morning News added another anchor to its lineup.

Mandy Koskela will be joining Elizabeth Peterson and Pavlina Osta on-air starting June 28.

She joins Peterson and Tia Trudgeon on Upper Michigan Today to play some fun getting-to-know-her-games, but first, stories of the day.

Stories of the day include the potential UPS strike, a sweet offering from Ireland's government, an AI radio host, and a bear that's just hanging around.

Now, back to Mandy Koskela! She’s a recent graduate of The University of Rhode Island with ties to Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

Koskela is a former park ranger and a lover of the outdoors. If Koskela could have a journalistic beat, she says it would be “the environment, insects, and reptiles”.

Upper Michigan Today introduces you to the newest member of the TV6 team.
Getting to know Mandy Koskela: the newest addition to the TV6 Morning News.
Upper Michigan Today plays the alphabet game.

You can watch Mandy Koskela on the TV6 Morning News from 5:00 to 7:00 a.m. on weekdays starting Wednesday, June 28.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device.

