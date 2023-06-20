TV6 Morning News adds third anchor to lineup
Upper Michigan Today introduces you to Mandy Koskela
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Morning News added another anchor to its lineup.
Mandy Koskela will be joining Elizabeth Peterson and Pavlina Osta on-air starting June 28.
She joins Peterson and Tia Trudgeon on Upper Michigan Today to play some fun getting-to-know-her-games, but first, stories of the day.
Now, back to Mandy Koskela! She’s a recent graduate of The University of Rhode Island with ties to Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.
Koskela is a former park ranger and a lover of the outdoors. If Koskela could have a journalistic beat, she says it would be “the environment, insects, and reptiles”.
You can watch Mandy Koskela on the TV6 Morning News from 5:00 to 7:00 a.m. on weekdays starting Wednesday, June 28.
You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device.
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.