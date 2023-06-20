TV6 Morning News adds third anchor to lineup

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The TV6 Morning News added another anchor to its lineup.

Mandy Koskela will be joining Elizabeth Peterson and Pavlina Osta on-air starting June 28.

She joins Peterson and Tia Trudgeon on Upper Michigan Today to play some fun getting-to-know-her-games, but first, stories of the day.

Stories of the day include the potential UPS strike, a sweet offering from Ireland's government, an AI radio host, and a bear that's just hanging around.

Now, back to Mandy Koskela! She’s a recent graduate of The University of Rhode Island with ties to Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

Koskela is a former park ranger and a lover of the outdoors. If Koskela could have a journalistic beat, she says it would be “the environment, insects, and reptiles”.

You can watch Mandy Koskela on the TV6 Morning News from 5:00 to 7:00 a.m. on weekdays starting Wednesday, June 28.

