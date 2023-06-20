Superior Watershed Partnership receives $400,000 in grants to reduce wildfire risk

The Superior Watershed Partnership Program Manager Tyler Penrod said how and where they begin working depends on community feedback.
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette Conservation organization received grant funding to help reduce wildfire risk in the U.P.

Superior Watershed Partnership received two grants from the United States Forest Services totaling more than $400,000. The grants will be used for work being done in Ottawa and Hiawatha National Forests to clear debris that can cause a wildfire to spread. The funding will also help the organization provide community outreach and education.

The Superior Watershed Partnership Program Manager Tyler Penrod said how and where they begin working depends on community feedback.

“Basically, we are asking local communities and tribes to submit a basic site description and photos of any areas that have brush or debris that could damage a building or public infrastructure during a wildfire, and we would like to start scheduling crews and getting those projects underway this summer,” said Penrod.

If you have pictures or want more information, email info@superiorwatershed.org.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV crash graphic.
Man seriously injured in ATV crash
The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time. Witnesses told a TV6 reporter that they...
Hancock Fire Dept. responds to South Lincoln house fire
Starting June 30 in Michigan, it is illegal to use your phone while driving.
Michigan law enforcement officers prepare for handheld cellphone ban while driving
Gov Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist proclaim June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Michigan
Photo of Jonathan Lancaster from JusticeforJonny.com
8 Upper Peninsula prison staff charged for 2019 inmate death, including former warden, nurses

Latest News

Superior Watershed Partnership receives $400,000 in grants to reduce wildfire risk
The DDA held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Marquette Social District at the Marquette...
Marquette’s Social District now open to the public
Presque Isle Art Fair coming to Marquette
Marquette’s Kaufman Block undergoes external renovations