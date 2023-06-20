Superior Watershed Partnership receives $400,000 in grants to reduce wildfire risk

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette Conservation organization received grant funding to help reduce wildfire risk in the U.P.

Superior Watershed Partnership received two grants from the United States Forest Services totaling more than $400,000. The grants will be used for work being done in Ottawa and Hiawatha National Forests to clear debris that can cause a wildfire to spread. The funding will also help the organization provide community outreach and education.

The Superior Watershed Partnership Program Manager Tyler Penrod said how and where they begin working depends on community feedback.

“Basically, we are asking local communities and tribes to submit a basic site description and photos of any areas that have brush or debris that could damage a building or public infrastructure during a wildfire, and we would like to start scheduling crews and getting those projects underway this summer,” said Penrod.

If you have pictures or want more information, email info@superiorwatershed.org.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.