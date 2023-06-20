Superior Extrusion, Inc. celebrates 25 years of business

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. company celebrated a milestone on Tuesday.

Superior Extrusion, Inc. (SEI) has been operating for 25 years. This comes just as the company finished its latest expansion project. SEI installed a new nine-inch aluminum extrusion press. To celebrate both milestones, the company hosted an open house with food, drinks, and a short program.

SEI says it owes its success to its employees.

“We value our employees,” said George LaBlonde III, SEI president and chairman of the board. “If we didn’t have them, we wouldn’t be able to make products. Then we have customers that buy it. It’s just great to have everybody here for the open house and get together and talk about how Superior has grown over the last 25 years.”

SEI estimates it has produced about 500 million pounds of aluminum throughout its 25 years of service.

