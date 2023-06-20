Sizzling ‘UP’ to summer Wednesday with some highs reaching the 90s

Wildfire and heat stress risks elevate U.P. temps and humidity ramp up this first week of summer.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NWS Alerts: https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

DNR Daily Fire Danger Rating: https://glff.mesowest.org/map/#/c4465,-8723,7/g0/mc/vadjc/s/n/zt

NWS Heat Safety Tips & Resources: https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat

Building high pressure ramps up the temperature pattern in Upper Michigan as summer officially begins Wednesday.

The combination of hot and dry conditions elevates the wildfire danger in Upper Michigan, along with heat stress concerns as humidity also ramps up towards the end of next week. With the increase in heat and moisture energy, rain and thunderstorm chances build up as well towards the weekend.

Tonight: Scattered clouds with few light showers brushing the western counties then diminishing late; mostly clear to partly cloudy towards the east; light southerly winds

>Lows: 50s/60 (cooler inland, milder nearshore)

Wednesday, First Day of Summer: Mostly sunny and hazy and hot

>Highs: 80s/90 (hottest inland)

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with with isolated showers and thunderstorms west, sunnier east; still hot

>Highs: 80s/90 (inland)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and few thunderstorms west, fewer east; hot

>Highs: 80s/90

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and few thunderstorms; warm and getting humid

>Highs: 80s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; warm and humid

>Highs: 80

Monday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and few thunderstorms; milder but humid

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered showers early then diminishing; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 70

