Rick Comley named Michigan Sports Hall of Fame 2023 Inductee

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University (NMU) Athletic Director, Rick Comley, will be inducted into the 2023 Michigan Sports Hall of Fame this September, according to Bally Sports Detroit.

Following a successful, All-American career as a player for Lake Superior State, Comley went on to coach the Lakers before agreeing to serve as the first head coach for the NMU program, where he led the Wildcats to the Frozen Four in 1980 and 1981 and a National Championship in 1991.

While still coaching, Comley additionally served as athletic director for NMU from 1987-2000 where he oversaw major improvements to several Wildcat programs and facilities.

In 2002, Comley headed to East Lansing to succeed longtime Michigan State coach, Ron Mason, eventually winning a National Championship with the Spartans in 2007, becoming the third coach in NCAA history to win the title at two different schools.

Following his retirement from coaching in 2011, Comley was rehired at NMU in 2022 where he is, once again, serving as the Wildcat’s athletic director.

Comely joins Richard “Rip” Hamilton, Henrik Zetterberg, Ryan Miller, Sierra Romero, Lorenzo White, Lamarr Woodley, Mike “Doc” Emrick, Colleen Howe, and Dawn Riley in the 2023 class.

The class was voted on by the Hall of Fame’s Election Task Force, a Statewide Election Committee, and the public. The Election Task Force and Committee, comprised of current and former journalists, sports executives, and representatives from smaller Sports Halls of Fame in Michigan, was co-chaired by former University of Michigan Associate Athletic Director Bruce Madej and Detroit News sports journalist Tony Paul.

The 2023 Class was ratified by the Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors, which also selected the inductee from the Contributor and Legend categories.

“This year’s class spans generations and represents a diversity of champions and pioneers from the best in Michigan sports history. Congratulations to the Class of 2023,” said Scott Lesher, Hall of Fame chairman.

The Induction ceremony will take place at the Sound Board at MotorCity Casino Hotel on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are available here.

