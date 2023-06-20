Presque Isle Art Fair coming to Marquette

Presque Isle Art Fair
Presque Isle Art Fair(Noel Navarro)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week is Art Week in Marquette.

To celebrate, the Presque Isle Station, Risak Studio and Gallery, and Niik Creative Co. are hosting the Presque Isle Art Fair in conjunction with the Marquette Arts and Culture Center. Artists will showcase and sell a number of mediums including jewelry, photography, pottery, and paintings. It will be a chance to meet, greet, and support Marquette artists. There will also be food, drinks, and live music all day.

Organizers say the fair will bring people together.

“People who attend get to see a lot of different art all at once,” said Niikah Hatfield, Presque Isle Art Fair co-host. “We have that community event that really keeps the heart of our community going. It also gives a platform for all the amazing art to be shared.”

The Presque Isle Art Fair will be this Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Presque Isle Station.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV crash graphic.
Man seriously injured in ATV crash
The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time. Witnesses told a TV6 reporter that they...
Hancock Fire Dept. responds to South Lincoln house fire
Starting June 30 in Michigan, it is illegal to use your phone while driving.
Michigan law enforcement officers prepare for handheld cellphone ban while driving
Gov Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist proclaim June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Michigan
Michigan Department of Corrections logo. (MDOC Graphic)
8 Upper Peninsula prison staff charged for 2019 inmate death, including former warden, nurses

Latest News

Wildfire and heat stress risks elevate U.P. temps and humidity ramp up this first week of summer.
Sizzling ‘UP’ to summer Wednesday with some highs reaching the 90s
Michigan Department of Corrections logo. (MDOC Graphic)
8 Upper Peninsula prison staff charged for 2019 inmate death, including former warden, nurses
The St. Vincent de Paul food pantry in Marquette also offers fresh meat and dairy to families...
Food assistance programs share need during National Hunger Awareness Month
NMU Outdoor Recreation Center offers summer equipment rentals