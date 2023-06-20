Presque Isle Art Fair coming to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week is Art Week in Marquette.

To celebrate, the Presque Isle Station, Risak Studio and Gallery, and Niik Creative Co. are hosting the Presque Isle Art Fair in conjunction with the Marquette Arts and Culture Center. Artists will showcase and sell a number of mediums including jewelry, photography, pottery, and paintings. It will be a chance to meet, greet, and support Marquette artists. There will also be food, drinks, and live music all day.

Organizers say the fair will bring people together.

“People who attend get to see a lot of different art all at once,” said Niikah Hatfield, Presque Isle Art Fair co-host. “We have that community event that really keeps the heart of our community going. It also gives a platform for all the amazing art to be shared.”

The Presque Isle Art Fair will be this Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Presque Isle Station.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.