NMU Board of Trustees approves tuition increases for 2023-2024 semester

The tuition increase could be less depending on if the proposed state budget changes.
The tuition increase could be less depending on if the proposed state budget changes.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University students can expect a slight increase in tuition for the coming 2023-2024 school year.

The NMU Board of Trustees (NMU BOT) voted unanimously to increase undergraduate lower division tuition by $328 per semester. Upper division course tuition will increase by $346 per semester and graduate tuition will see an increase of $33 per credit.

The same tuition rates apply to extension and online students. The board says the increase shows an investment in its programs.

“We need to continue to make the continued investments in our academic programming as well as our strategic initiatives that are focused around student well-being as well as campus safety,” NMU BOT Vice Chair Alexis Hart said. “I think it’s great that we’re still able to offer some of the most affordable tuition in the state of Michigan.”

The board also approved differential tuition increases for the business, music, natural science, and technology and occupational sciences. Those increases will be $1 per credit. Clinical lab sciences and nursing will also increase by 2 dollars per credit.

