8 Upper Peninsula prison staff charged for 2019 inmate death, including former warden, nurses

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Eight former and current employees of Alger Correctional Facility are being charged with felony counts related to the 2019 in-custody death of former inmate Jonathan Lancaster.

Facing charges are four registered nurses who attended to Lancaster in his final days, two corrections officers present at his time of death, and both the former Acting Warden Scott Sprader and Assistant Deputy Warden Benny Mercier.

The State alleges that Lancaster ceased eating and drinking while incarcerated at Alger Correctional Facility and was placed in an observation cell and in restraints.

He remained in the observation cell and restrained until he died three days later.

Despite weight loss in excess of fifty pounds in fifteen days, widespread knowledge of his deteriorating state, and Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) policies, Lancaster received no emergency medical attention until after his death.

The charges issued today are as follows-

Former Acting Warden Scott Sprader charged with One Count – Involuntary Manslaughter, a 15-year felony

Former Assistant Deputy Warden Benny Mercier charged with One Count – Involuntary Manslaughter, a 15-year felony

Registered Nurse, formerly MDOC Paul Zelenak charged with One Count – Involuntary Manslaughter, a 15-year felony

Registered Nurse, formerly MDOC Nathan Moser, charged with One Count – Involuntary Manslaughter, a 15-year felony

Registered Nurse, formerly MDOC Barbara Bedient, charged with One Count – Involuntary Manslaughter, a 15-year felony

Registered Nurse, formerly MDOC John Crane charged with One Count – Involuntary Manslaughter, a 15-year felony

Former MDOC Sargent Jason Denman charged with One Count – Misconduct in Office, a 5-year felony

MDOC Officer Shawn Brinkman charged with One Count – Misconduct in Office, a 5-year felony

“This death was a preventable tragedy that played out over days and under the defendants’ supervision,” said Nessel. “These are serious, and numerous, charges that reflect the broad culpability the defendants shoulder in the death of Johnathan Lancaster. The eight defendants had a responsibility for the care and well-being of those in their custody, and my office will continue to rigorously pursue accountability when that is not met.”

The investigation of this case was conducted by Michigan State Police.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.