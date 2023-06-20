Marquette’s Kaufman Block undergoes external renovations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The final stage of the outside renovation of Marquette’s historic Kaufman Block is happening now.

The Veridea Group purchased the South Front Street property in 2021.

Michele Thomas, Veridea Group director of commercial real estate, said they believe the last time this building was cleaned was in 1970. She said these buildings are around 100 years old, and you can’t just power wash a building that old.

“Every forty or fifty years you have to have some areas resealed, you have to have the marble cleaned and you have to have the brass cleaned. There’s a lot of brass elements on that building – the doors and some finials and other things all over it – and that’s what we’re doing right now,” said Thomas.

In a statement to the press, Veridea Group said:

When Veridea acquired the property, it was nearly vacant and hadn’t seen any interior upgrades in over 20 years. Veridea began an immediate property renovation lasting two years and resulting in the property being fully leased to 11 different tenants including Flagstar Bank, Travel Marquette, Lilly Dermatology, Northern Michigan University, InvestUP, Innovate Marquette, the Lake Superior Community Partnership, Northern Initiatives, CoLab, Northcross Group, and the Social Security Administration.

Veridea Group started with an interior renovation and this external cleaning is the final step of the complete renovation of the building.

