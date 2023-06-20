Marquette’s Social District now open to the public

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday morning, Marquette’s Downtown Development Authority (DDA) officially opened the new Marquette Social District.

Within this designated social district, customers can now purchase alcoholic beverages from licensed businesses and enjoy those drinks outside. Marquette DDA Business Outreach and Promotions Director Michael Bradford said the social district will be a benefit to participating businesses.

“You don’t have to worry about capacity limits in your business and people are able to come in, grab a drink if either they are waiting for a reservation or if they are about to leave, they can grab one more,” said Bradford. “The profit margins when it comes to drinks like this is huge and it’s a big advantage for businesses to have this extra stream.”

The district consists of Third and Washington Streets also DDA Executive Director Tara Laase-McKinney went on to say that the DDA has worked to make its boundaries clear.

“We have all of the boundaries in the downtown district signed and we also have signs throughout the district that have the actual area that you can hang out in and walk around in,” said Lasse Mckinney. “We also have signs that will tell you where you can go and where you cannot go.”

Marquette City Police Captain James Finkbeiner said as long as your stay within those boundaries, there shouldn’t be any problems.

“You can’t just be wandering any city street, of course, and there are just certain areas you can and you can’t do it, and the other piece is that you do have to have a certain cup,” said Finkbeiner. “You can’t just walk around with a can or a bottle, that type of thing. There are some rules and there are simple rules, and we just need to follow them.”

The DDA said the social district is now open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

