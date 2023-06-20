Marquette kids map out their city

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week is Art Week in Marquette.

To celebrate, the Liberty Children’s Art Project asked kids to map out Marquette. Organizers drew a map of Marquette’s shoreline and asked kids to fill in the rest of the map. Kids were encouraged to draw their favorite places and landmarks in their community.

The goal of the project was to find out what kids love the most about Marquette.

“It’s so important to get their input and to make them know and feel that they’re valued members of the community,” said Joy Cardillo, Liberty Children’s Art Project Board of Directors member. “I think it gives them a sense of investment, both now and as they grow up, to think about their community at this scale and at this level.”

Art Week will continue all this week. For a full schedule of events, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.