Marquette kids map out their city

Kids add their favorite Marquette landmarks to the map.
Kids add their favorite Marquette landmarks to the map.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week is Art Week in Marquette.

To celebrate, the Liberty Children’s Art Project asked kids to map out Marquette. Organizers drew a map of Marquette’s shoreline and asked kids to fill in the rest of the map. Kids were encouraged to draw their favorite places and landmarks in their community.

The goal of the project was to find out what kids love the most about Marquette.

“It’s so important to get their input and to make them know and feel that they’re valued members of the community,” said Joy Cardillo, Liberty Children’s Art Project Board of Directors member. “I think it gives them a sense of investment, both now and as they grow up, to think about their community at this scale and at this level.”

Art Week will continue all this week. For a full schedule of events, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV crash graphic.
Man seriously injured in ATV crash
The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time. Witnesses told a TV6 reporter that they...
Hancock Fire Dept. responds to South Lincoln house fire
Starting June 30 in Michigan, it is illegal to use your phone while driving.
Michigan law enforcement officers prepare for handheld cellphone ban while driving
Gov Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist proclaim June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Michigan
Photo of Jonathan Lancaster from JusticeforJonny.com
8 Upper Peninsula prison staff charged for 2019 inmate death, including former warden, nurses

Latest News

Superior Watershed Partnership receives $400,000 in grants to reduce wildfire risk
Superior Watershed Partnership is located at 9 Peter White Drive in Marquette.
Superior Watershed Partnership receives $400,000 in grants to reduce wildfire risk
The DDA held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Marquette Social District at the Marquette...
Marquette’s Social District now open to the public
Presque Isle Art Fair coming to Marquette
Marquette’s Kaufman Block undergoes external renovations