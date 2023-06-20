Man who died in Lambeau Field incident donates organs to save lives

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal investigation into last week’s deadly incident at the construction zone of Lambeau Field may take up to six months to complete. A carpenter working at the site was critically injured on Thursday; he died over the weekend.

On Tuesday, Action 2 News confirmed the identity of the worker as 27-year-old Joshua Shaw of Clintonville. Tuesday morning, he donated all his vital organs, including his heart, liver, and lungs, at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.

Shaw’s family is extremely grateful to the staff at the hospital for the tremendous care and support they provided over the past several days. Joshua Shaw’s mother, Bobbie Jo Jarvenpaa, says Joshua was a guy who was laughing all the time and constantly had a smile on his face. Shaw’s family gathered at the hospital around 3 a.m. Tuesday for a walk of honor as Joshua was taken from his room, into surgery, to donate his organs.

The event was extremely emotional, with final good-byes being said, and many health care workers calling him a hero.

“He’s going to be saving six lives with his organs and they said he also will be, I don’t know what the word he used, enhancing, helping others health with many other tissues so there will be even more than the six with the organs,” said Jarvenpaa.

Joshua Shaw worked alongside his older brother and dad at Mavid Construction. They were not with him, at the time of the incident. Funeral services will be held on Friday in Clintonville.

