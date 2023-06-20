Lake Superior Life Care & Hospice hosting end-of-life planning and information event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lake Superior Life Care and Hospice has an event this week aimed to give information on end-of-life planning. A panel of experts will be available to answer question related to probate, funeral home pre-planning and hospice care.

“Planning Ahead” is happening Thursday, June 22 from 5:30-7:30pm in the Community Room of the Peter White Public Library.

The organization is also holding a rummage sale on Friday, June 23 from 9:00am-3:00pm at 914 W. Baraga Ave. in Marquette. 100% of the proceeds will go directly to Life Superior Life Care & Hospice’s Patient Care Fund.

