A hot pattern is on the rise
The heat will build as an upper-level ridge amplifies overhead. Temperatures will range 10-20° above normal. The pattern will remain, which is a very high wildfire danger is still in place for most of the U.P. Avoid any burning. Then, this weekend a disturbance will gradually move through the region with showers and storms starting Saturday afternoon through Monday.
Today: Mostly sunny and dry
>Highs: Low to mid 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and dry
>Highs: Upper 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines
Thursday: Hot and mostly sunny
>Highs: Upper 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines
Friday: Hot and mostly sunny
>Highs: Upper 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines
Saturday: Partly cloudy with late-day thunderstorms
>Highs: Upper 80s inland, 70s along the shoreline
Sunday: Cloudy with widespread rain showers
>Highs: Upper 70s
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
