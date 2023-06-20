A hot pattern is on the rise

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The heat will build as an upper-level ridge amplifies overhead. Temperatures will range 10-20° above normal. The pattern will remain, which is a very high wildfire danger is still in place for most of the U.P. Avoid any burning. Then, this weekend a disturbance will gradually move through the region with showers and storms starting Saturday afternoon through Monday.

Today: Mostly sunny and dry

>Highs: Low to mid 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and dry

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Thursday: Hot and mostly sunny

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Friday: Hot and mostly sunny

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, upper 70s along the shorelines

Saturday: Partly cloudy with late-day thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 80s inland, 70s along the shoreline

Sunday: Cloudy with widespread rain showers

>Highs: Upper 70s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

