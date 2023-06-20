Food assistance programs share need during National Hunger Awareness Month

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - June is National Hunger Awareness Month which is a time to recognize the struggles many face with access to food.

The shelves at the St. Vincent de Paul pantry in Marquette are seeing more use as need is increasing. Food Pantry Committee Chairperson Bob Barton says the need has increased significantly this year.

“Families are struggling these days with the increased cost of food,” Barton said. “The dollars just don’t go as far as they used to go. There’s less assistance available for people now. So, we are seeing an uptick in people coming to the pantry for assistance. We have about a 20% increase in demand right now.”

Aspirus Health says the need goes beyond just “hunger.” Community Health Improvement Lead Kari Due says when it comes to nutrition, the concern is food insecurity and the health impacts that come with it.

“The USDA defines food and security as a household’s inability to provide enough food for each person to live an active healthy lifestyle so that may result in hunger,” Due said. “It may result is the consequence of food insecurity you have access to food, but it’s not healthy nutritious food. So, for example, you have a gas station is the only source of food in town. That’s not going to provide healthy nutritious food for growing healthy communities.”

Due says rural areas have a harder time accessing fresh fruits and vegetables. Aspirus offers a program to help provide these healthier foods to those in need.

“Aspirus has what we call the fruit and vegetable prescription program,” Due said. “You do have to have a documented need because it’s not just open for anyone to sign up for. We have care coordinators across the system that sign our patients up for this. So, if they have a documented need like food insecurity or a chronic condition or financial need, they can get a $20 voucher to use that the participating farmers markets.”

St. Vincent de Paul says there are several ways you can help your own community as well. Including monetary donations so the pantry can offer healthier options.

