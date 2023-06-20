Felch Township man for animal cruelty granted delayed sentencing

Konrad Klein is charged with one count of animal cruelty.
Konrad Klein is charged with one count of animal cruelty.(Dickinson County Sheriff's Office)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Felch Township man charged with animal cruelty has been granted a delayed sentence.

Konrad Klein, 26, was placed on probation pending a delayed sentence, following a hearing in Dickinson County Circuit Court Monday. He is charged with 1 felony count of killing/torturing an animal.

According to court documents, conditions of his delayed sentence include a 1 year probation, during which he must complete a mental health and domestic violence intervention. In addition, he must not own, possess, or care for an animal.

Klein was first charged in Sept. 2022 when the Iron Mountain Police Department received an animal abuse complaint from an answering service called Guardian Vets. Because it occurred in Felch Township, the case was transferred to and investigated by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office.

The criminal complaint obtained from the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office reveals that Klein first called Guardian Vets on Sept. 19, 2022. The employee who spoke with Klein told police that during the phone call, Klein was “very distraught.”

According to the complaint, he told the call service employee that he had a yellow lab puppy named Lenny who had gone to the bathroom in the house five times that week and that he (Klein) “just took it too far.” Klein told the woman on the phone that Lenny was bleeding from the mouth, gasping for breath, and couldn’t stand. He asked for help.

The Guardian Vets employee told police that she advised Klein to take Lenny to the closest emergency animal facility, which was Blue Peal in Appleton, Wisc. The complaint states that the following day, she contacted Klein to follow up about Lenny. She said when she asked if Lenny had been seen by a veterinarian, Klein replied, “No, it’s all good. It worked itself out.”

She said when she asked if Lenny was dead, he again said “it’s all good” and disconnected from the call.

Documents showed that when Klein spoke to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Deputy, he eventually admitted he lied about what happened to Lenny. The complaint states that Konrad told the deputy he hit and kicked Lenny in the side “and did not know the extra strength in the moment,” saying he was feeling stressed at the time because of other life events. He told the deputy that he did drive to try and get the dog help, but that Lenny died on the way. He said he buried Lennie at his brother’s house in Green Bay.

Klein was served a warrant in November and he turned himself into the Dickinson county Sheriff’s Office.

