Drowning victim was more than 7 months pregnant, coroner says

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area...
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area of Robinson Lake for a report that two swimmers were struggling in the water.(Indiana DNR)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBART, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – Officials in Indiana have identified a drowning victim as a woman who was more than seven months pregnant.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 30-year-old Ladakh Farley drowned in Robinson Lake on Sunday afternoon.

The lake is about 40 miles southeast of Chicago.

The coroner said Farley was about 7 ½ months pregnant.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said emergency crews were called to the beach area of the lake for a report that two swimmers – a man and a woman – were struggling in the water.

A witness was able to rescue the man, but the woman went under the water and did not resurface. Her body was recovered from the lake at around 3 p.m.

Farley’s drowning death has been ruled an accident.

In a Facebook post, the Hobart Fire Department wrote, “We highly encourage anyone who wants to swim in open water or in a pool to wear a life vest.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATV crash graphic.
Man seriously injured in ATV crash
The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time. Witnesses told a TV6 reporter that they...
Hancock Fire Dept. responds to South Lincoln house fire
Starting June 30 in Michigan, it is illegal to use your phone while driving.
Michigan law enforcement officers prepare for handheld cellphone ban while driving
Gov Whitmer
Gov. Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist proclaim June 19 as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Michigan
Photo of Jonathan Lancaster from JusticeforJonny.com
8 Upper Peninsula prison staff charged for 2019 inmate death, including former warden, nurses

Latest News

Konrad Klein is charged with one count of animal cruelty.
Felch Township man for animal cruelty granted delayed sentencing
Superior Extrusion, Inc.
Superior Extrusion, Inc. celebrates 25 years of business
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
Brothers Fernando, left, and Jacob Ortega watch their dogs at White Rock Lake in Dallas,...
Sweltering heat tests Texas’ power grid and patience as thousands in South still without electricity
An escaped cow interrupted a church's Vacation Bible School.
HOLY COW: Rogue farm animal interrupts church’s Vacation Bible School